CP urged to cancel atrocity charge levelled against Imtiaz Jaleel

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A delegation comprising activists of the Ambedkari Movement has met the Commissioner of Police (CP), Pravin Pawar, and urged him to scrap the Atrocity case filed against former MP Imtiaz Jaleel at Pundaliknagar police station.

The memorandum acknowledged that they had known the former MP for many years and he had not done any casteism. Instead, he works with the people of all communities. The Atrocity complaint has been lodged by a BJP office-bearer. He was trying to cast bogus voting at Bharatnagar polling station. Hence Jaleel, as a candidate, has tried to prevent him.

The BJP office-bearer rushed to lodge the Atrocity case as he realised that an offence was about to be registered against him for indulging in illegal activity at the polling station. The police officers were present at the time of the incident. They also registered the complaint. However, there is no mention of abuse in the complaint. Hence the CCTV footage of the polling station should be checked and cross-examining witnesses in the case and the case filed against Jaleel should be cancelled.

The delegation comprises Prabhakar Pardhe, Dr KUnal Kharat, Kakasaheb Kakade, Subhash Waghule, Monica More, Ankita Rajhans, Amol Gaikwad, Vikas Yedke and others.