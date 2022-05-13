Creative Summer Camp new batch from May 19

Aurangabad, May 12: The first session of the Creative Summer Camp for school students received very good response. The new training session will begin on May 19. The camp runs for 15 consecutive days from 10 am to 4 pm. A team of city coaches will train children in swimming, horse riding, dancing, drawing, art and craft, tattoo mapping and clay mawing. The camp will be held at Prozone Mall and swimming classes at the MPP swimming pool. Separate camp vehicles will be made available in all parts of the city.

Creative Camp has been popular among children for the last 24 years. Students desirous to join the camp have been asked to contact organiser Ravi Jaiswal at

the Creative Summer Camp Hall (Fantastica Underground) at Prozone Mall. Dhiraj Pardeshi, Mahendra Jaiswal, Piyush Sathe, Raksha Kulkarni, Shrikant Joshi and Syed Ejaz are working for the success of the camp.