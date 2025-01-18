CREDAI hosts symposium on Green affordable housing

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

CREDAI hosted a high-profile symposium on "Green Affordable Housing and Net Zero Concepts" today, bringing together leading experts and real estate professionals. The event focused on the importance of sustainable housing in the face of rapid urbanization.

The symposium featured officials from the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) and other notable industry figures. They explored eco-friendly housing projects and how they contribute to reducing the environmental impact of the real estate sector. A key highlight was the visit to Manjeet Pride Group’s "My World" township, a sprawling 18-acre eco-friendly development. The visiting officials were impressed by the project’s commitment to preserving the environment while promoting healthy family living. The IGBC delegation included notable figures such as CREDAI president Vikas Chaudhary, secretary Rohit Suryavanshi, IGBC CSN president Navin Bagadia, chief advisor Raja Reddy, IIA president Shyam Shelar, Makarand Deshpande, architect Lubna Bombewala, architect Rashmi Kolatkar, former CREDAI president and architect Nitin Bagadia, architect Piyush Kapadia, Pooja Kapadia, and architect Haris Siddiqui, among other prominent professionals in the real estate sector. The officials expressed their admiration for "My World," noting its contribution to environmental conservation and creating a balanced, harmonious living space.