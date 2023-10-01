Crime branch arrests 2 burglars

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The crime branch police arrested two burglars in connection of a house burglary in Bakwalnagar on September 24. One of them was absconding in a vehicle theft case for the past five years and the other confessed that he committed the theft as he did not had money to pay the house rent pending for five months.

The arrested have been identified as Deepak Bhagchand Chavan (Bhivdhanora, Gangapur, presently living in Bakwalnagar) and Sagar Ashok Jadhav (Pakhora, Gangapur).

Chavan lives in a rented house in Bakwalnagar. However, he could not pay the rent for the past five months and the house owner had given him the ultimatum till October 1. Hence, he called his friend Sagar and both of them burgled a house. They stole valuable worth Rs 56,000.

The crime branch had started a parallel investigation of the case. PSI Vishal Bodkhe received the information that Chavan was searching customer for the stolen laptop. They arrested him and Sagar and seized the stolen articles from them.

The police was executed under the guidance of PI Sandeep Gurme by PSI Bodkhe, ASI Satish Jadhav, Sandeep Tayade, Sanjay Rajput, Rahul Kharat, Sandeep Rashinkar, Nitin Deshmukh, Dnyaneshwar Pawar and others.