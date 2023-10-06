Crime branch busts gang of robbers

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The crime branch police busted a gang of robbers who used to keep a watch on the victims from a jeep and then robbed them of their mobile phone and gold chain on a motorcycle. The kingpin Vinod allias Khangya Vijay Chavan (Shrirampur) had made this gang after gathering thieves from the Sajapur area. The police have seized five tolas of gold and stolen motorcycles, all worth Rs 11.43 lakh from them. The gang operated mainly in Cidco, Cidco MIDC, City Chowk and Jawahar Colony area. They used to target the pedestrian women and snatched their mobile phones and gold chains.

As per the directives of CP Manoj Lohiya, PI Sandeep Gurme and PSI Sandeep Solunke searched around 50 CCTV footages of the incidents and traced the gang.

The other arrested gang members are Shubham Vaidya (22), Datta Songire (19), Sumit Rupekar (18), Sagar Kedare (21) and Mohsin alias Babbu Munawar (21).

Khangya purchased a Scorpio jeep and used to keep a watch on the victims from the jeep and then two gang members used to snatch the valuables, he confessed.