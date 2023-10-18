Crime branch rescues abducted taxi driver from kidnappers

Taxi driver rescued after three-day nightmare; Culprits apprehended by crime branch

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A harrowing incident unfolded when notorious criminals, Sunil Laxman Gawli and Sharad Mohan Pandit, both residents of Pune, kidnapped a taxi driver in Pune. They held the driver captive and roamed across three districts for three days. However, the city crime branch officers received a tip-off about the culprits whereabouts in Cidco Chowk, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, on Tuesday evening.

Inspector Sandeep Gurme from the crime branch acted swiftly upon the information, initiating a technical investigation. It was soon determined that the kidnappers vehicle was parked on the service road between Cidco bus stand and API corner. A police team was dispatched immediately.

Upon approaching the vehicle, the occupants initially provided evasive responses. However, the police saw the terrified and injured taxi driver sitting on the back seat.

Driver narrates the ordeal

The driver, after gaining assurance from the police, narrated the incident to the police. Sunil and Sharad had booked the taxi via the DJ Travels app, for a journey to Solapur. However, they demanded a ransom of Rs 10,000 from the driver. When he refused to comply, they resorted to threats and violence. For three days, the driver was held captive as they drove through various districts.

One suspect involved in six cases

Sunil, one of the kidnappers, had a history of involvement in six robbery cases across Swargate, Kothrud, Mundhwa, Warje, and Malwadi police stations. This swift action was carried out by PSI Sandeep Solanke, Sanjay Mule, Sanjay Gawande, Taterao Shingare, Navnath Khandekar and others.