Crowd erupts to buy tricolor at Khadi Bhavan

Police called in to control the crowd, doors closed on Saturday

Aurangabad, Aug 13:

The Khadi Gramodyog Bhavan at Sarafa had to call in the police to control the crowd that came to buy the tricolor on Friday night. The flags were sold till half past midnight. As a precaution, the doors were kept closed all day on Saturday and flags were sold to individuals one by one.

There was a huge rush on Friday to buy the national flag of Khadi at the Khadi store on Sarafa road in the city. The news spread that the stock of the flags was running out. Hence the store was thronged in the evening with buyers. The employees were unable to control the crowd. Finally, the manager here called the police.

The store had to be closed at half past midnight as the stock was over. Meanwhile, 200 flags were supplied to the Khadi store from Nanded at 3:30 am. The crowd appeared again as soon as the information spread in the city on Saturday morning. The manager closed the doors and started selling flags sitting outside the store to individual customers. This kept the crowd under control. Only 3 by 3.5 feet flags were left. The crowd mostly comprised government officials, institutes, school and college employees.

5200 flags sold for the first time

Khadi Gramodyog Bhavan manager RG Sawant said that every year on 26 January and 15 August around 800 to 1,000 khadi flags are sold. However, this year for the first time on August 15, 5200 khadi flags were sold. This was the result of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga campaign'.