‘Crush the goondaism’: Ministers and MLAs demand firm action after Mukundwadi murder

Strict orders have been issued to crack down on goondaism. Police must ensure that no accused in murder cases escape justice. The municipal corporation has also been directed to continue anti-encroachment drives regularly.

— Sanjay Shirsat, Guardian Minister

Encroachments must be removed

All encroachments in the city must be cleared. Anyone obstructing anti-encroachment action should also face strict legal consequences. I have reviewed the Mukundwadi murder and the encroachment issue. Instructions have been given to ensure law and order remain intact.

— Atul Save, Minister for OBC Welfare

Instructions given for immediate police action

On Friday morning, I rushed to the MIDC police station regarding the Mukundwadi murder case and demanded immediate action against the accused. I also reviewed the anti-encroachment operation. After reports emerged about the accused getting bail, I again held discussions with the police commissioner and deputy commissioners. The culprits must be punished.

— Anuradha Chavan, MLA

Encroachments rising due to goonda activities

Friday’s action was against those who, by setting up shops on encroached land, are spreading fear and establishing goonda rule in the city. The brutal killing of an innocent Hindu youth by meat sellers reflects a deliberate attempt to spread terror. Illegal businesses and substance abuse are threatening the city’s law and order. Orders have been given to continue the demolition of encroachments without pause.

— Sanjay Kenekar, MLC