CSMC begins upgradation of hospitals

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) administration has decided to spend Rs 10 crore on upgrading the health facilities at its primary health centres (PHCs) and hospitals in the city.

It is learnt that different works will be done at Silk Mills Colony, Bansilalnagar, Meltron, N-8, N-11 and Kaiser Colony hospitals in the first phase.

The municipal officer of health (MoH) Dr Paras Mandlecha reviewed the ongoing works with the ward engineer and the contractor on Friday. The medical officer (Silk Mill Colony Hospital) Dr Dimple Pardeshi, the ward engineer B K Pardeshi and the contractor were present in the meeting.

The works relating to water proofing, setting up of surgery room, labour room and other repair works started in Silk Mills Colony hospital after discussion. Dr Mandlecha suggested starting of the construction of surgery room, labour room, generator room and vaccine stores urgently in Bansilalnagar hospital also.

It may be noted that considering the rush of patients in future, the Meltron, Cidco N-11, Cidco N-8 and Kaiser Colony Hospitals, will have two labour tables in each labour room and two operation tables in each operation theatre.

Earlier, the municipal corporation administrator G Sreekanth has ordered the start of the labour room and operation theatre at Meltron Hospital on priority. He also asked to provide the facilities of ophthalmology and dialysis here. Patients will get high quality healthcare facilities in future.