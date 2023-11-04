CSMC delegation left city for BARC visit

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A delegation of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) comprising the additional commissioner Ranjit Patil and the municipal officer of health (MoH) Dr Paras Mandlecha has left the city on a study tour to Mumbai on Friday.

The delegation will inspect the Plasma Incineration Plant at Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC, Mumbai) and submit their observation report to the CSMC administrator.

The tour aims at understanding the technicalities, terms and conditions levied upon the contractor of the plant so that the CSMC could also float the tender process (with specific terms and conditions) inviting a competent contractor for scientific disposal of bio-medical waste collected from the government and private hospitals in the city.

The new plant will be based on modern technology. There will be no need for separate collection of bio-medical waste. The plant will be able to process the combined waste smoothly. Besides, there will be no environmental threat and pollution due to the plant.

It may be noted that the 20-year-old contract of disposing bio-medical waste scientifically was given to Nashik-based Watergrace Co. The contract ended in July. Hence the civic administration has geared up to invite fresh tender from the new agency.