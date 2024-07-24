CSMC demolishes public urinals from Jadhavmandi; Pandariba

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) today demolished two public urinals, situated closed to places of worship, from Pandariba and Jadhavmandi areas on Tuesday evening.

These urinals were built during the regime of the past municipal council. The citizens were facing severe inconvenience while passing through the roads.

The ward office concerned have launched a hunt to search for alternate space to build the new urinals.

Two years ago, the CSMC demolished a urinal situated at Gulmandi. As a result, the traders and shopkeepers who are diabetic are facing inconvenience since then. The municipal corporation has failed to find out alternate space to build the new urinal till todate.

It so happened that in Pandariba, the management committee of the place of worship along with the social activist Lacchu Pahelwan demanded the corporation to demolish the urinal. Many clashes had taken in the past place due to this urinal.

Taking cognizance, the ward officer Ramesh More, pressed a JCB to demolish the urinal on Tuesday evening. The ward office also removed fibre-bodied urinal, which was also close to a place of worship in Jadhavmandi. Both the urinals have been demolished and the search for alternate spaces has been started to provide convenience to the citizens soon, said More.