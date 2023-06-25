CSMC ignorant about smart schools

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has been ignorant of the initiative of making the CSMC schools smart.

The children of poor people do not have any other alternative than the CSMC schools. Around 18,000 students study in these schools. The Smart City administration has provided a fund of Rs 64 crore to make 50 CSMC schools modern. However, not a single school has become one hundred percent smart in the past two years. Several works are still incomplete.

Against the backdrop of the government schools in Delhi, the administration had taken the decision to make the schools modern and enhance the quality of education. The then CEO of the Smart City Corporation Astik Kumar Pandey took the decision to make 50 schools digital. More than Rs 1 crore has been sanctioned for each school. However, very few rooms in the schools have become digital. However, the work of modernizing the schools has not been completed even after two years. Several works are still pending.