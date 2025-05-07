CSMC initiates to become ‘tech-savvy’ and AI-skilled organisation

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a pioneering move, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) is taking a major leap toward technology-driven governance. The corporation has decided to leverage Artificial Intelligence (AI) to enhance transparency, efficiency, and speed in administration, while also making its officers and staff proficient in modern technology.

As part of this initiative, special training programmes have been organised for municipal employees. These sessions aim to equip staff with the latest tools, technologies, and working methods, enabling them to perform their duties more effectively. In the first phase, around 300 officers and employees actively participated in the training. Eventually, all employees of the corporation will undergo this training.

With the knowledge gained from these sessions, employees will be able to integrate AI-based tools and technologies into their daily work. This is expected to make administrative operations smoother, faster, and more accurate.

The training is being conducted at the Smart City Mission headquarters at Kile Ark. The initiative is being overseen by Smart City Project Manager Syed Faiz Ali, while trainers Salman Shaikh, Shaikh Sohail, and Ganesh Kharde are conducting the sessions.

The CSMC administrator, G Sreekanth, said, “Our goal is to transform Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar into a smart and future-ready city. By adopting AI and other advanced technologies, we will not only improve administrative efficiency but also deliver better and more transparent services to citizens.”