CSMC launches ‘abet drive’ to restrict Dengue, Malaria

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has initiated an ‘Abet Drive’ in the city between June 19 and 24 to restrict the spread of Dengue and Malaria.

In the past few days, seven Dengue-affected and seven Dengue suspects were reported in the city. Hence, the abet driver has been initiated. The drive was inaugurated by CSMC medical officer Dr Paras Mandlecha from the high-risk areas. On Monday, the drive was implemented in Zone No. 1 - Noor Colony, Jaibhimnagar, Naralibaug, Aref Colon, Zone No. 4 - Harsul, Chetananagar, Ektanagar, Radhaswami Colony, Bismillahnagar, Zone No. - Baijipura, Surananagar, Jawahar Colony, Vidyanagar, Pundliknagar, Gajanannagar and Balkrushnanagar. In all, 8,419 houses were surveyed. As many as 19,489 containers were inspected, of which 120 containers were found contaminated. 67 containers were emptied and abet was put in 11,198 containers. Similarly, 590 booklets were distributed for creating awareness and 152 stickers were highlighted. Dr Archana Rane, Vilas Baghdane, K B More and others were present.