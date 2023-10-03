CSMC-Police lifts 106 two-wheelers

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) and the police administration, on the first day of the drive, lifted 106 motorcycles and mopeds parked irresponsibly on Tuesday, said the sources.

It may be noted that the municipal commissioner G Sreekanth and the commissioner of police Manoj Lohiya had a meeting two months ago. The key officials discussed bringing traffic discipline in the city. The discussion revealed that the police administration does not have heavy vehicles to take the action. Hence the municipal corporation floated a tender inviting a private agency to provide vehicles to lift the vehicles and transport them.

The drive was to be implemented from October 1, but for the last two days, the awareness was done appealing to the citizens to park the vehicles responsibly to evade penal action. Accordingly, from October 3, the drive was implemented in the vicinity of Connaught Market, Cidco Bus Stand, Central Bus Stand, Nirala Bazar, RTO office and other places and seized 106 vehicles. The action was taken by the traffic branch (Cidco and Cantonment). The fine was also collected from the vehicle-owners. The drive will be continued hereafter.

Meanwhile, a delegation led by the Congress’s former corporator Bhausaheb Jagtap submitted a memorandum to the CSMC city engineer. The delegation demanded demarcating parking areas with white paint and if the vehicles are parked outside the space then action should be initiated. Ashok Dolas, Kalyan Chavan, Prashant Bagul, Vasant Jogdand, Prahlad Pathade and others were also present on the occasion.