CSMC submits draft plan of 29 prabhags to state UDD for approval

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A draft plan of the prabhags for the upcoming Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) elections was submitted to the Urban Development Department (UDD) two days ago. A total of 29 prabhags have been created to elect 115 corporators, with the last prabhag having 3 members (corporators). The same reservation system from 2015 will continue. Out of the 115 seats, 55 will be reserved. The allocation of reservations in descending order will be done in the coming days.

Since April 2020, elections for the municipal corporation have not been held. Recently, the Supreme Court passed a decision regarding OBC reservation, which cleared the way for local self-government body elections across the state. The government has started the election process. The CSMC was instructed to prepare a prabhag plan, and for the first time, such a plan has been prepared based on prabhags (a cluster of wards). The municipal corporation's election branch submitted the draft to the UDD on August 6. Currently, the draft plan is under review at the government level.

115 corporators to be elected

In 2015, elections were held for 113 wards. Later, Satara-Deolai area was included in the corporation, adding 2 more members, bringing the total number of corporators to 115. Now, elections will be held based on prabhags (multi-member wards). There will be 28 prabhags with 4 members each, and the 29th prabhag will have 3 members. For example, Prabhag 1 will have members labeled as 1-A, 1-B, 1-C, and 1-D. The plan has been prepared based on the 2011 Census population data.

Population is 12.28 lakhs

As per the 2011 Census, the city's population in 2012 was 12.28 lakh. For the election, there were 2,286 enumeration blocks used, and this data formed the basis of the ward plan. As a result, there will be no change in the reservation system, and the old reservation categories will continue to be implemented.

Reservation details

31 seats will be reserved for OBCs, of which 16 will be for women.

2 seats will be reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST), including 1 for a woman.

22 seats will be reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC), with 11 reserved for women.

30 seats will be reserved for women from the general category.

Care has been taken to ensure that the reservation percentage does not exceed 50 per cent. Overall, 55 out of 115 seats will remain reserved.