CSMC targets to collect Rs 381 crore in 90 days

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The municipal corporation administration has collected Rs 119.25 crore through property tax and water tax over the past nine months. The target for the next three months is set at Rs 381 crore.

Between April 1 and December 31, 2024, the total collection from property tax and water tax amounted to Rs 119.25 crore. Of this, Rs 102.23 crore was collected from property tax, and Rs 17.03 crore was collected from water tax. To achieve the target of Rs 500 crore, the municipal corporation has three months left. All eyes are on whether the corporation will collect Rs 381 crore during this period.

The municipal corporation jurisdiction comprise of 10 zonal offices. So far, the least tax collection of taxes have been recorded by Zone No.3 and 10. The office of Zone 3 collected Rs 4.25 crore and Zone 10 collected Rs 3.14 crore (including property and water tax).

The top three zonal offices recording the highest tax collection are first - Zone 7 - Rs 18.55 crore; second - Zone 5 - Rs 16.70 crore and third - Zone 9 - Rs 16.22 crore.