CSMC to build 16 public toilets in city

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Every year more than 30 lakh tourists visit the city, apart from the people visiting the city for other work. However, the absence of an adequate number of public toilets poses a severe inconvenience to the people. Now, the inconvenience will be a thing of the past as the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has decided to construct 16 state-of-the-art public toilets utilising the funds sanctioned by the Central and State Governments. The estimated cost of these public toilets will be Rs 7.12 crore. The civic administration has published the tenders and it is hoped that the construction works will begin from September.

It is learnt that there are 34 public toilets in the city, but a majority of them are in pitiable conditions. Under the Cleanliness Mission, the Central Government has granted funds of Rs 5 crore to CSMC for the construction of state-of-the-art public toilets. The civic administration has decided to utilise these funds for constructing toilets at 11 places. Apart from this, five more toilets will be built beneath the flyovers in the city from the funds of Rs 2 crore sanctioned by the State Government. Hence the CSMC will be constructing 16 toilets soon.

The architect Harris Siddiqui has been appointed as a project management consultant (PMC). The CSMC’s drainage section has invited two separate tenders. The last date to submit quotations for the construction of 11 toilets is August 14, while the remaining five are on August 17.

Location of 11 toilets

The list includes Government Cancer Hospital, Peer Bazaar, Kanchanwadi, Siddharth Garden, Kabirnagar, Dr Salim Ali Lake, Piya Market, Cidco N-11 vegetable market, Nehru Garden near district collectorate, Krantinagar and Cidco N-1 traffic signal (Near a water hut at SBI Bank).

Selection of five flyovers

The public toilets will be constructed under five flyovers in the city. These flyovers are at Town Hall, old Mondha Naka, Railway Station, API Corner, and Sangramnagar in Shahanoormiyan Dargah Chowk.