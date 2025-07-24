CSMC to decide over removal of 38 places of worships through meetings

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Although the municipal corporation has cleared over 4,000 properties along main and service roads in the city, making the roads accessible, there are still 38 places of worship and religious structures located on seven roads, which are obstructing the way. The corporation is now preparing to ensure that the affected portions of these structures are vacated by the concerned parties.

On Friday (July 25) meetings will be held with the Waqf Board and two other religious establishments regarding this matter. In Chikalthana, local citizens have taken the initiative and voluntarily decided to vacate land belonging to a religious structure. If the same model is followed by others across the city, it will help keep the roads free and open.

The municipal corporation has carried out the road widening drive on Beed Bypass, Jalna Road, Paithan Road, Padegaon-Mitmita, Jalgaon Road, VIP Road, and Railway Station Road. Now, a solution is being worked out for land occupied by religious places and government offices, according to sources.

Notices to be issued to government offices

Some government offices are located in areas that obstruct the main roads. A list of such offices has been prepared through zone offices, and as per regulations, notices will be issued to acquire the affected land, sources said.