CSN becomes sixth cleanest city in Maharashtra

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban), the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has shown remarkable performance in the recently announced Swachh Survekshan 2024-2025 by the Central Government. The city secured 6th place in Maharashtra and climbed to the 25th position at the national level, reflecting the success of the corporation’s efforts in waste management and cleanliness drives. The municipal corporation claimed that key contributions to this achievement include effective segregation of wet and dry waste, composting systems, awareness campaigns, and the use of digital and social media-based initiatives.

The survey, conducted by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, recognised Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar at the national level in the category of 'Million Plus' cities, where it ranked 25th in India and 6th in the state of Maharashtra. The corporation’s performance in solid waste and cleanliness management has made a significant impact both at the state and national levels.

Under the guidance of Municipal Commissioner G Sreekanth, and with the leadership of the then head of Solid Waste Management Cell Vijay Patil, along with the support of the staff, consistent efforts were made to keep the city clean. Currently, 450 metric tons of waste is processed in the city every day. Innovations in waste management were introduced, and additional facilities were launched in residential areas.

100 pc door-to-door waste collection

The municipal corporation worked hard to implement 100 per cent door-to-door waste collection across the city. Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has been awarded an ‘A’ grade under the Garbage-Free City category. The administration emphasized that this success was not only due to the corporation’s efforts but also because of the active participation of the city’s residents. The administration expressed its commitment to continue working towards keeping the city clean, beautiful, and green in the future.