CTET held at 32 centres smoothly

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) at 32 centres in the city on Sunday.

CTET City coordinator Sharda Gupta said that the test was held smoothly at all the centres of the city. More than 15,900 candidates registered for the test while 7,314 were present for the first paper while 13,381 candidates took the second paper at 32 different centres in the city. The CBSE that conducts CTET sent 35 observers for monitoring and control.

Box

Schedule of exam

The test has two papers depending upon the option selected by the candidates. The duration of each was two and a half hours. The paper-II was held from 9.30 am to 12 noon while candidates of the first paper took the examination between 2 pm and 4.30 pm.

There were 150 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), with four alternatives. Each carries one mark and there is no negative marking. The Paper-I is for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes I to V while Paper-II is held for a candidate who wishes to become a teacher for classes VI to VIII.