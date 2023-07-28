Cyber Cell summons Jio, Facebook nodal officers

Lokmat News Network Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In connection with the fake social media account of the district collector Astik Kumar Pandey and cheating his relatives, the Cyber Cell, on Thursday, summoned the chief nodal officers of Jio and Facebook (Meta) companies directing them to remain present in person for the inquiry in the city on August 1. The notice underlined that they would have to face legal action if they fail to turn up.

It may be noted the district collector learnt about a fake Facebook account in his name in May. There was a display of his family photo on the account. Later on, one of his relatives was contacted for ransom money, while an attempt was made to ditch his other relative under the aegis of selling furniture in the second case. Hence, both the relatives, lodged their complaints on June 1 and Cyber Cell registered a case in this regard.

The police inspector Praveena Yadav sought details from the complainants for technical investigations and pursued the matter for two months at a stretch. Through emails, she contacted the state’s nodal officers, but they did not respond to any written communication. She then brought the matter to the notice of her superiors and initiated stern action. The police served notices to the chief nodal officers of both companies under Section 160 of CRPC. They have been told to remain present at the Cyber Cell for inquiry on August 1 at 11 am. They have been intimated of facing legal action if they fail to attend the office. This is for the first time the police in its history has served notices to the officials of big companies.