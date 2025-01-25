Cyber frauds deceive Retired Soldier, Businessman

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Cybercriminals are exploiting promises of high returns from policies, stock markets, and Bitcoin investments to swindle victims ranging from professionals to retirees. In two shocking incidents, a retired soldier lost Rs 1.18 crore, while a coaching centre owner was defrauded of Rs 35 lakh.

Case 1: Retired soldier loses Rs 1.18 crore

Arun Sanap (46), a Bhavsingpura resident and private company security officer, became a victim of a policy renewal scam. Sanap purchased a policy from AXA Life Insurance in 2019. In October of the same year, two individuals, Vicky Mehra and Ranjit Singh, contacted him with an offer of a bonus policy, promising Rs 1.03 lakh in return for a Rs 15,337 payment.

The fraudsters struck again in February 2020, persuading Sanap to invest Rs 20,000 in another policy under a self-code. Later, when his wife fell ill, Sanap contacted the company and was asked to pay Rs 1 lakh as tax for the policy, which was fraudulently registered under the name "Bharti AXA Policy."

3 years, 9 contacts

Over three years, nine individuals, including Abhishek Mehta, Radheshyam Sharma, and Sunita Chaudhary, used various tactics, including lures and blackmail, to extort a total of Rs 1.18 crore from Sanap. A case has been registered at the Cantonment Police Station, and Inspector Dilip Thakur is leading the investigation.

Case 2: Coaching centre owner duped of Rs 35 lakh

Jayant Khadke, a coaching centre owner from Kumbharwada, fell prey to an elaborate stock trading scam. Khadke discovered a trading company, ABBOTT-WEALTH, on Facebook and joined their WhatsApp group. Enticed by initial profits, he transferred Rs 25,000.

The fraudsters then asked Khadke to install a trading app and transfer larger amounts through a link. Trusting the consistent profits displayed on the app, Khadke made multiple transactions, transferring Rs 8.92 lakh and Rs 3.98 lakh in separate instalments. When he attempted to withdraw funds, the scammers demanded commissions. In total, Khadke lost Rs 39.35 lakh across ten instalments.

Rising threat

These incidents highlight the increasing sophistication of cyber fraud, where criminals use a mix of social engineering, technology, and false assurances to prey on unsuspecting victims. Authorities urge the public to exercise caution and verify the authenticity of investment schemes before committing funds. The investigations into both cases are ongoing.