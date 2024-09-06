Cyber Police directs banks to accord proper treatment to online fraud victims

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Cyber police have instructed representatives from 70 banks in the city to ensure that customers who have fallen victim to online fraud are treated appropriately. They should immediately be provided with a 'Dispute Form' upon lodging a complaint and should not be subjected to harassment.

In recent years, there has been a significant rise in online and cyber crimes, leading to substantial financial losses for citizens. Due to inadequate manpower, outdated systems, and complex procedures, recovering the stolen money has become challenging. Furthermore, the treatment received from police and banks often adds to the complainants' distress. Noting this issue, Police Commissioner Pravin Pawar called a meeting of managers and representatives from all banks and financial institutions in the city. On Friday afternoon, police inspector Geeta Bagwade and assistant inspector Kadir Deshmukh provided instructions to the bank representatives.

Banks, Follow These Rules:

Strictly adhere to RBI guidelines concerning cyber fraud.

Communicate with complainants in a respectful manner and address their concerns.

Display posters of 1930 and the Cyber Crime website in prominent areas of the bank.

Immediately provide a dispute form to the complainant and send it to the cyber police station once filled out.

Do not impose the requirement of an FIR for complaints. Accept online complaint copies and initiate your process accordingly.

No issue with branch

When fraud occurs, the amount often moves to any branch across the country. Banks do not provide information to the police or the complainant. However, as representatives of the bank in the city, you are expected to conduct internal inquiries and provide the necessary information.

Bouquet to CP

A teller fell victim to online fraud, and the cyber police successfully recovered his money. Hence he presented a bouquet to the Police Commissioner to express his thanks. However, he also reported issues with the initial incorrect address provided by the police station, the bank's handling of the matter, and the lack of attention to the complaint. Following this, the CP promptly ordered a meeting of all banks to issue strict directives.