D Litt to be conferred on Medha Patkar

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MGM University will confer D Litt degree on Social Reformer and Human Rights Advocate Medha Patkar in its third convocation ceremony to be held at Rukhmini Auditorium, on November 30.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, vice chancellor of the university Dr Vilas Sapkal said that the president of the Supreme Court Bar Association and MP adv Kapil Sibal would be the chief guest for the event.

Chairman of MGM Kamalkishor Kadam, University Chancellor Akushrao Kadam, members of Governing Body and Management Board will also grace the function.

VC Dr Vilas Sapkal said that 1285 students would be awarded degrees during the convocation ceremony.

He said that the university offers 340 undergraduate, postgradaute, diploma, PG diploma,certificate and Ph D courses in seven faculties including Engineering and Technology, Management and Commerce, Basic and Applied Science, Social Sciences and Humanities, Performing Arts, Designed and Interdisciplinary Studies for the academic year 2023-24.

Registrar Dr Ashish Gadekar and controller of examination Dr Harirang H Shinde were also present at the briefing.

The course-wise number of students is as follows; Bachelors (762), Masters (399), Diploma (93), PG Diploma (27) and certificate (04).

Box

10 students to be honoured with Chancellor’s gold medals

A total of 10 students including four graduate and six postgraduate students will be honoured with the Chancellor’s Gold Medal for their excellent academic performance. In addition, a topper student from Civil Engineering will be honoured with a gold medal in memory of former Principal Prataprao Borade from this year.