Damini squad restricts marriage of minor girl

On forceful insistence of a minor girl, her mother arranged her marriage with a boy eight years older then her. On receiving the information, the officers of the Damini Squad went to the marriage and stopped the marriage of the 17-year-minor girl on Sunday. The bride started crying but her mother then told the officers to take away the girl as she is not willing to accept her anymore.

The marriage of the minor girl was arranged with a 25-year-old boy. However, her mother was against the marriage, but on the insistence of the girl, she finally accepted the marriage proposal.

On receiving the information, Under the guidance of PI Amrapali Tayade, Damini Squad officer PSI Kanchan Pardeshi, Kalpani Kharat, Ayodhya Daund, Manisha Bansode, Pratap Kakarwad and others went to the marriage in Cidco area on October 1 at around 10 am and stopped the marriage. When they checked the documents, it was clear that the girl was minor. As the mother was not ready to accept the girl, she was sent to the government observation home.