Date of self-certified form submission extended for aspirant teachers

Aurangabad, July 18:

The Education Department extended the last date of submission of self-certified form for the thousands of aspirant teachers.

Thousands of candidates appeared for the Teachers Aptitude and Intelligence Test (TAIT) and applied for the teachers' posts online in 2017.

The names of 2062 eligible candidates for the 561 private schools management were recommended for the interview and teaching skills test. There were posts reserved for SEBC candidates in the advertisement published by private schools.

Some of the candidates mentioned the wrong information in the application form. They were requesting the department for the past two years to allow them to correct their details online.

The education department asked the candidates to update their self-certified form from July 7 to 17. Considering heavy rains and flood situation, the date was extended up to July 25. After the correction in the form, the list of job aspirants of 193 schools will be released.

The education department will reopen the link to the aspirants to fill the option.