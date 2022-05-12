Day care centres for specially abled children in the district

Initiative of the social welfare department of ZP

Aurangabad, May 12:

The parents are worried after the birth of a specially-abled child. The Zilla Parishad (ZP) social welfare department has decided to set up ‘Day Care Centres’ in Paithan, Vaijapur, Soygaon, Sillod, Kannad and Khultabad tehsils along with district level rehabilitation centers for specially-abled children. Separate funds have also been set aside for these centres.

District social welfare officer Shivraj Kendre said that lakhs of rupees are spent on welfare schemes for the disabled by the social welfare department. Special adapter scooters have been provided to 70 disabled in the district to run their own business. Twenty blind people were provided with Braille laptops. Ten thousand rupees each was deposited in bank accounts through RTGS as financial assistance to 170 persons with disabilities in the district. If a person with disability marries or two persons with disability get married, the government gives them a grant of Rs 50,000. Accordingly, grants were recently distributed to two disabled couples.

Some babies are mentally and physically challenged and some are blind and deaf. The day care centres will provide guidance to parents on how to care for the child, counseling sessions by doctors and teachers and what can be done to reduce the disability of a child. Social welfare officials said that a rehabilitation centre has been started at civil hospital.

Houses to 150 persons

Houses were sanctioned to 150 persons with disabilities in the district. A grant of Rs 1.20 lakh has been allotted to each of them for the construction of these houses.