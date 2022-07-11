DC appeals to take booster dose

Aurangabad, July 11:

The government has given the facility to take the booster corona dose after six months of taking the second dose instead of nine months. District collector Sunil Chavan has appealed the residents to take the booster dose who have completed six months to the second dose.

The booster dose are available in government hospitals, municipal corporation health centres and private hospitals. Vaccination is available for the senior citizens in municipal corporation hospitals. The availability of all the three vaccines including corbowax, covaxin and covishield are in abundance and people should get vaccinated, Chavan appealed.