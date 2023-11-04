Deadline to take decision on reservation is Dec 24: Manoj Jarange Patil

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “We have given a deadline of December 24 to the State Government to take a decision on the reservation while calling off the hunger strike at Antarwali Sarati. Now, the Government is seeking time by January 2. The Government should give a reservation by December 24, otherwise, we will agitate in Mumbai,” said Manoj Jarange Patil, the Maratha reservation leader, during the meeting with the Government delegation on Saturday.

The State Government decided to expand the scope and date of the Committee set up to provide reservations to the Maratha community through OBC.

A delegation led by district guardian Sandeepan Bhumre came with a Government Resolution (GR) to meet Manoj Patil who was undergoing treatment in a private hospital.

Housing Development Minister Atul Save and MLA Narayan Kuche, head of Chief Minister Medical Assitance Cell Mangesh Chivte, Shiv Sen District chief Rajendra Janjal and Ramesh Pawar were also present. Jarange Patil read the GR.

After reading the GR, he reminded the delegation about the given deadline (December 24) to the government.

“If the Government says there is insufficient time for a survey, it should increase the manpower of the panel in each district. This will help to complete task on time. We will not give time to the Government up to January 2,” he informed the panel clearly.

He said that they would agitate in Mumbai if the reservation was not given by December 24. However, he also hoped that the government would give the reservation to the Maratha community before this.

Box

Task to be finished in 2 months

Talking to this newspaper, district guardian minister Sandeepan Bhumre said that the Government has decided to expand the scope and extend the date of the study panel led by Justice Sandeep Shinde as per the promise made while making to end agitation at Antarwali Sarati. He said that he had come to give GR to Jarange Patil.

“Manoj Patil is talking about the deadline of December 24. We cannot say anything now. But, the work will be completed in two months,” he added.