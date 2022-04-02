Dedication of ambulance of bar association

Aurangabad, April 2:

The dedication of the ambulance gifted by the health and family welfare minister Rajesh Tope to the Aurangabad bar association for providing immediate medical treatment was done by Justice Sambhaji S Shinde, Justice RD Dhanuka and Justice Ravindra V Ghuge on Friday.

The Aurangabad bench has over 2,000 lawyers, hundreds of police officials and staff. About 2,000 people come to the bench every day. During the corona period, two layers died in the premises. As a result, the bar association had demanded an ambulance from health minister Tope.

He had donated 6 ambulances to the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) from CSR funds. The lawyers had requested the municipal administrator and health officer for an ambulance. The municipal administrator gave the ambulance in his possession.

President of the bar association adv Nitin Chaudhary, secretary Suhas Urgunde, vice president Sandeep Andhale and Pratibha Bharad took efforts. State bar council member Amol Sawant, chief public prosecutor DR Kale, senior lawyer VD Sapkaal and RS Deshmukh and others were present.