Deepawali Pujan workshop organised

The Akhil Bharatiya Terapanth Yuvak Parishad Aurangabad organized a Deepawali pujan workshop and Vardhman question and answer competition at Terapanth Bhavan on Sunday by Jain rituals. Members Ankur Lunia and Vivek Bagrecha informed the present on how to celebrate Deepawali worship by Jain method. Rituals including chanting of mantras, establishment of Mangal Bhavna Yantra, making Swastika and worship of books of accounts were organised. A Jain Sanskar Book was released by the Jain Sanskar Vidhi team. A ‘Bane Vardhman Competition’ was also organized after the workshop. Community members were present in large numbers.