Demand for qualified personnel in Urdu library

Aurangabad:

A former corporator has demanded the posting of qualified personnel in the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation's (AMC) library at Qaiser Colony.

In a memorandum submitted to the AMC deputy commissioner on Wednesday, Mohsin Ahmed stated that the AMC's Urdu library in the colony is big and old. There are 20,000 books on myriad subjects and 500 members of the library. Presently, there is only one Class IVth personnel cleaning the library. Earlier, there was one qualified clerk who has done a library course, but he has been transferred on a promotion basis to the security section.

Ahmed, who is also an active member of the library demanded to re-appoint a qualified clerk or other person knowing library science so that the members do not face any inconvenience, stated the memorandum.