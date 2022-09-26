Demand to give MAHAJYOTI fellowship to all applicants

Aurangabad, Sept 24:

Research students from the Aurangabad division demanded that the fellowship of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Research and Training Institute (MAHAJYOTI) should be given to all the applicants.

MAHAJYOTI fellowship is given to only 200 students of Other Backward Class and Special Backward Class while the figure of aspirants is very high.

MAHAJYOTI Sanshodhak Kriti Samit State president Baliram Chavan said the number of candidates who get Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Research Training and Human Development Institute (SARTHI) and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Research and Training Institute (BARTI) Fellowships is high compared to MAHAJYOTI fellowship.

He said that the researchers agitated and gave memoranda time again for enhancing the figure of beneficiaries but nothing was done so far.

“Why there is an injustice with beneficiaries of MAHAJYOTI,” he added. The students from all districts are gearing up to agitate in Nagpur where a meeting of managing directors of MAHAJYOTI will be held on September 26.