Deogiri Law Colleges being launched from new academic year

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Deogiri Law College will be launched at the Deogiri College campus of the city in the ensuing academic year.

MLC Satish Chavan, the general secretary of Marathwada Shikshan Prasarak Mandal (MSPM) which runs the Deogiri College said that the Law College would offer three-year LLB and five-year BA-LLB courses. He said that the Bar Council of India granted permission for the college.

The MS P Mandal is an organisation providing higher education and has 23 colleges in various districts of Marathwada. The education society’s colleges are continuously evaluated by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

Most of the colleges have undergone fourth cycle re-evaluation. The education already had two Law colleges. Freedom fighter Ramrao Awargaonkar Law College is running in Beed while Shivaji Law College is functioning in Parbhani. The third college Deogiri Law College of the city is going to be started from the current academic year 2025-26 at Deogiri Campus of the city.

The Deogiri College and Deogiri Institute of Engineering and Mangement Studies have been officially granted academic autonomy status by the University Grants Commission.

Deogiri Law College which is going to be started in the campus of both colleges is affiliated to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University. MLC Chavan said that the education society has determined to provide quality legal education to the students in this college.