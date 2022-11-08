Desai's priority was collecting percentage - Bhumre

Aurangabad:

When Subhash Desai was the guardian minister of the district, he charged 10 per cent commission while allotment of works under the District Planning Committee (DPC). Those who did not pay were made to wait. Percentage was the priority during Desai's tenure, alleged guardian minister Sandipan Bhumre while speaking at the Bhumipujan programme of various development works in Phulambri on Tuesday.

Bhumre said that Desai took ten percent of the money while giving the works from the DPC. I will prove this with evidence that the road and various development works were getting funds only after payment. Desai used to come by plane and leave immediately after meeting in a hotel.

He never listened to anyone. Despite being an MLA, I never sat in the car of the then guardian minister. Now due to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, we have got an opportunity to become guardian minister. Bhumre also said that I am taking ordinary workers in the car, the change is visible. Shinde’s Shiv Sena district chief Ramesh Pawar, former chairman Kishore Balande, former ZP president Rajendra Thombare, Chandrakant Jadhav and others were present.