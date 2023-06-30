Detained goon continues crime after release

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A notorious goon detained in jail for a year under the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities (MPDA) Act continued his criminal activities after his release. The Begumpura police arrested the goon Syed Faizal Syed Ejaj (25, Killeark) while attempting a serious crime with two sharp-edged knives on the third at the Government Hostel in the Killeark area on Thursday evening.

Police said, PSI Vishal Bodkhe received the information that Faizal is planning a serious crime in the Government Boys Hostel. Accordingly, PSI Vinod Bhalerao and his team laid a trap. At the sight of the police, he started running, but the police chased and arrested him. They seized two sharp-edged knives from him. He

Faizal was released from jail on June 14 after being detained under MPDA. On June 23, he along with his accomplice Shaikh Aqil kidnapped a youth Shekhar Chavan from the Railway Station area and severely beat him at Aamkhas Maidan. Vedantnagar police was searching for him since then. Two cases of serious crimes have been registered with Begumpura and Waluj MIDC police stations against him.