Devmudraa hold Samskriti, A fest of classical dances

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Devmudraa a movement school, organised the 11th edition of Samskriti – a festival of Classical Dances here at Tapadiya Natya Mandir, recently. Upcoming as well as eminent classical dance artistes performed in the two-day festival. A Sowbhagya Pratibha classical dance competition was also organised for young students between the ages of 10 and 25 for which participants came from various places including Hyderabad, Nanded, Beed, Dhule, Pune, Mumbai, Chikhli, and Majalgaon.

Deputy collector Anjali Dhanorkar inaugurated the festival. Other guests were Vijaya Ramam, Mohini Kelkar, Dr Rajyalakshmi Seth, trustee members Ranjana Bhope, Avtar Singh Sodhi, Dr Jayant Shevtekar and Anna Vaidya.

The festival started with Sri Narayana Varnamala, a dance drama by Devmudraa Group and veteran Kuchipudi artiste Guru Rajyalakshmi Seth depicting Dashavataras.

Sheetal Bhamre, disciple of Guru Parwati Dutta, Mahagami made a graceful Odissi dance presentation Bharti Vandana, Pratibimb Pallavi and Jayadeva’s Gita Govindam’s compostition Dashavarataras followed by Gautam Marathe performing Bharatanatyam.

The second began with K Charvee Reddy’s Kuchipudi performance which included Mahaganapatim, Koluvai Unnade, a composition of Maharaja Shahaji, Maharaja of Tanjore. Saji Menon (Mumbai) performed Mohini Attam and began her recital with Ganapati and Tatvam and ended with Kubja, choreographed by her Guru Padmabhushan Dr Kanak Rele.

Divya Ravi, a Bharatanatyam Dance artiste from London, presented Kanhopatra, a solo dance theatre work on the life and works of female saint Kanhopatra.

The last performance was Sattriya, a classical performance of Dr Devika Borthakur and her disciples Yosha Roy and Anuradha Nalawade from Adi School of Dance, Pune. V Soumyasri proposed a vote of thanks.