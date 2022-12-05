'Dhol Vajwa’ agitation at all party leaders' houses

Aurangabad: A group of people on Saturday decided to agitate in front of all party leaders' houses demanding the removal of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyar for disrespecting Shivaji Maharaj frequently.

As part of the agitation, they will stage ‘Dhol Vajwa’ agitation in front of the residence of Minister Atul Save, near Shahnoor Mitan Dargah at 9 am, on December 4.

They said that ‘Rajyapal Hatav, Maharashtra Bachav’ week will b observed in protest against the governor.

Vinod Patil who will lead the agitators said that they would visit leaders of different parties daily to seek an answer from them.