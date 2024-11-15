Discrepancy in campaign expenses, notices issued

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Discrepancies in the election campaign expenses of four candidates from the West Assembly constituency were found. The candidates include Sanjay Shirsat (Mahayuti), Raju Shinde (Mahavikas Aghadi), Ramesh Gaikwad (RPI Democratic), and Sandeep Shirsat (Maharashtra Swarajya Party). The election department issued notices to these candidates for clarification.

Election expenditure inspectors checked the expenses in the West Assembly constituency on Thursday. The audit found discrepancies in the reported expenses. The candidates reported much lower expenses than they actually incurred. As a result, notices were issued to the candidates, asking for clarification within 48 hours. A preliminary check on November 10 also led to notices being issued to three candidates from the constituency.