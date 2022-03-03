Dispute erupts in Bhogle automotive company

40 permanent workers laid off

Aurangabad, March 3:

The Bhogale automotive company at Railway Station MIDC has once again been embroiled in controversy over the lay off of 40 permanent workers. Meanwhile, the general secretary of Panther Power Workers Union, Dr Siddhant Gade along with a delegation of workers met the management demanding to take the workers back on job. However, no positive response was received. Therefore, the workers along with their families will hold an agitation in front of the company, deputy commissioner of labor office and district collector office against this action of the company.

According to the union members, worker Sachin Gaikwad was banned from entering the company from July 13. On August 8, Gaikwad lodged a complaint with the commissioner of police. Nityanand Bhogale, asking why Gaikwad lodged a complaint, denied taking him back to work. Gaikwad then tried to commit suicide by drinking handwash. Republican Sena officials then allegedly beat up officials, including the company owner. With this in mind, the management has since tried to hold the workers hostage. The company has 76 permanent workers and 200 to 250 contract workers. In all, 40 workers have been laid off and 36 workers are in the service of the company. In this regard, the union asked the management to respond. But the company gave the reason for financial loss and lack of orders, said Gade. On March 2, the workers and their families met the management and demanded to revoke the decision. However, the management clearly refused. Therefore, an agitation will be held in a democratic way, said Dr Gade.