District administration’s working model to be implemented statewide

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Maharashtra government has decided to implement the working model of the Revenue Department developed by District Collector Deelip Swami across the state. On May 15, 2025, Collector Swami issued a circular and trained all concerned officials to bring greater transparency, coordination, and accountability within the revenue administration. Now that the state government has officially adopted this model, it marks a proud achievement for both the Collector and the district administration.

The new system has accelerated the movement of files and enabled faster resolution of public grievances, earning praise as a people-oriented approach to governance. Recognizing its success, the Revenue and Forest Department of the state government issued an order on October 10, 2025, to implement this working model across Maharashtra. The government expects this to become a historic milestone in the process of administrative reform within the revenue department.

Officials, public representatives, and senior administrators across the state have congratulated Collector Swami. The state government’s adoption of this model as an example for the entire Revenue Department has brought great pride to the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district administration.

Moment of pride for the administration

“Revenue assistants, circle officers, and other officials hold significant authority. To ensure that this authority serves the public and delivers justice, we issued the circular in May. It proved highly effective in improving our district administration. Seeing these results, the government decided to implement the same system across the state. Having our district’s initiative adopted statewide is truly a moment of pride for us,” said the District Collector, Deelip Swami.