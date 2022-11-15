District tops in voter registration for Teachers' Constituency polls

Aurangabad: A total of 56,638 teachers registered as voters for the Marathwada Teachers Constituency elections until Tuesday. The divisional administration started voter registration on October first for the ensuing election.

Aurangabad district topped in voter registration this year compared to the last elections conducted in 2017. Currently, 12,768 voters have registered while in 2017, their number was 11, 442.

BJP has fielded Kiran Patil as the party’s candidate while NCP is likely to give the ticket to sitting MLC Vikram Kale again. The candidates of other parties have not yet been declared. There is a tug-of-war between the supporters of both groups to register voters. There were 58,410 voters in 2017 while 56,638 have registered as voters to date. The number of voters is likely to increase in the division this time around.

Deputy district collector (Election) Dr Bharat Kadam said that a rough draft of electoral rolls would be prepared on November 17 and published on November 23. The objections can be submitted about the list up to December 9. After clearing the objections on December 25, the final voters' list will be released on December 30.

The district-wise registered voters' list is as follows; Jalna (,4175), Aurangabad (12,768), Parbhani (3,851), Hingoli (2,808), Nanded (8,662), Beed (9,311), Latur (9,932) and Osmanabad (5,131).