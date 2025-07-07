Divisional Commissioner orders action against encroachments in villages under fringe area

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Divisional Commissioner Jitendra Papalkar has directed the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (CSMRDA) to shift its focus toward addressing encroachments along highways, district roads, and unauthorised constructions across 313 villages under its jurisdiction, including 26 planned villages in the fringe (Jalna Road) area covering over 15,000 hectares.

This directive came during a meeting held at the Smart City Office on Monday (July 7), which was attended by senior officials from the municipal corporation, police department, and district administration.

Key villages identified for action

Of the 26 villages planned by Cidco in the fringe area, several including Balapur, Gandheli, Jhalta, Sundarwadi, Hirapur, Fattepur, Rampur, Sultanpur, Kachi Ghati, Malharpur, Mandki, Gopalpur, Pisadevi, Krishnapur, Tuljapur, Sawangi, Ashrafpur, Islampur, Ohar, Jatwada, Daulatpur, Bagh Talao, Sahajatpur, Gevrai, Gevrai Tanda, and Antapur, have now been brought under the purview of CSMRDA. Only land parcels bearing Gut Numbers 9 and 10 in Sunderwadi have been excluded. These villages reportedly have large-scale encroachments and unauthorised constructions.

Jurisdiction under CSMRDA (tehsil-wise)

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 143 villages

Gangapur: 67 villages

Phulambri: 19 villages

Khuldabad: 41 villages

Paithan: 43 villages

Fringe Area: 26 villages

Total: 342 villages

15,000 illegal constructions at risk

The meeting revealed that approximately 15,000 unauthorised structures exist within the CSMRDA area. Officials emphasized that these must be regularised under the Gunthewari scheme; otherwise, action will be taken against them. It was also noted that major roads like Jalna Road and the Samruddhi Super Expressway, along with key roads in the Fringe Area, are heavily encroached. “Encroachments must be regularised within eight days. If not, the authority will initiate demolition. Municipal resources will be used if needed for large-scale clearing operations,”said the Divisional Commissioner.