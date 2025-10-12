Diwali vacation schedule for students revised

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Education Department has revised the Diwali vacation schedule for the school students in view of the Periodic Assessment Test (PAT).

Earlier, it was announced that the students of the schools would have a Diwali vacation beginning on October 15. However, the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) has announced the test schedule to be held before the Diwali festival.

Follow this, the PAT will be conducted in ten languages, including Marathi, Hindi, English and Urdu, between October 13 and 15 under Samagra Shiksha for the students of standard second to eighth. The vacations will now start on October 16. All school students will have Diwali vacations until November 2. Currently, the first session examinations are going on in schools.

The PAT comprises written and oral examinations on the subjects of first language, Mathematics, and third language English.

Nearly 84.78 lakh students from all mediums will appear for this examination in the State. A total of 3,33,015 candidates will appear for this examination, including 43,761 for second, 47,268 for third, 50,799 for fourth, 44,858 for fifth, 48,322 for sixth, 50,027 for seventh, and 47,980 for eighth.