Dnyanchand Ajmera no more

Aurangabad, April 30:

Dnyanchand Suganchand Ajmera (86), a resident of Rajabazar and a senior member of the Khandelwal Digambar Jain samaj passed away on Saturday due to old age. He was a former executive member of Rajabazar Jain Temple. He is survived by two sons, a daughter and extended family. He was the father of Sunil Ajmera, trustee of Sansthan Ganpati temple. His cremation ceremony was held at Kailashnagar crematorium.