Dnyanchand Ajmera no more
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 30, 2022 08:45 PM2022-04-30T20:45:02+5:302022-04-30T20:45:02+5:30
Aurangabad, April 30:
Dnyanchand Suganchand Ajmera (86), a resident of Rajabazar and a senior member of the Khandelwal Digambar Jain samaj passed away on Saturday due to old age. He was a former executive member of Rajabazar Jain Temple. He is survived by two sons, a daughter and extended family. He was the father of Sunil Ajmera, trustee of Sansthan Ganpati temple. His cremation ceremony was held at Kailashnagar crematorium.