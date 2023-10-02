Doctors adopt 5 villages; costly tests conducted free of cost

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Indian Medical Association’s (IMA) Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar branch has adopted five villages under the ‘Aao Gao Chale’ project in the district. A Mahaarogya camp was organised in one of these villages Dhanora on Sunday.

The national president of the ‘Aao Gaon Chale’ project Dr Bipin Patel visited and inspected the camp. The IMA state president Dr Ravindra Kute, project vice president Dr Anil Pachnekar, IMA city president Dr Yashwant Gade, secretary Dr Anupam Takalkar, Kishor Shitole and others were present. IMA national president Dr Sharad Agrawal, and secretary Dr Nayak were present through video conferencing.

The camp was inaugurated by organising a book procession on the theme of de-addiction. School student propagated the message through a street play that white spots on the body is a non-contagious disease and can be cured through treatment. The organisers handed over 1,000 sanitary napkins to the Asha workers for distribution to the women.

The officials said, the needy patients were diagnosed, and treated and medicines were provided to them free of cost. Similarly, expensive tests like bone density, pulmonary function and others were conducted free of cost. Eyes were also tested and the number of spectacles were distributed to the patients.

Dr Yogesh Lakkas, Dr Datta Kadam, Dr Ramesh Rohiwal, Dr Ujwalla Dahiphale, Dr Ishwarchand Nagare, Sanjay Khandagale, Dr Mohd Shafi, Dr Anjali Gade, Dr Ishrat Barudwala, Dr Anuradha Shelke, Sheetal Solunke, Dr Vaishali Surse, Dr Meeta Bilgi, Dr Mrutyunjay Bilgi, Dr Rupali Lakkas, Dr Archana Bhadekar and others provided services in the camp.