Doctors need to to listen, communicate and try to be innovative in treatment

Doctors require special skills to treat elderly patients

VAIBHAV PARWAT

Aurangabad, June 30:

Recent advances in the treatment of diseases have led to an increase in human life expectancy and an increase in the population of older adult people with multiple chronic diseases. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) report, India’s population aged 60 and over in 2021 was 10.1 per cent and further likely to increase to 13.1 per cent in 2031. Hence AurangabadFirst spoke to few geriatricians (doctors), specializing in caring for aging adults particularly on challenges they face as caregivers for elderly and how they tackle these issues.

Communication always helps

Geriatric doctors understand caregivers roles and provide necessary treatment. But one of the biggest problems physicians face when dealing with older patients is that they are actually more tough while communicating. Their wide range of life experiences and cultural backgrounds often influence their ability to communicate effectively with doctors. But it is important that we learn to communicate. Communication and patience has been our key strength in dealing with geriatric patients. There are incidents when doctors only needed to listen to what a elderly person has to say. Physicians should pay careful attention to this aspect of their practice.

Dr Dakshit Chavan, director, Savali NGO.

Take time to listen

The most common complaint senior patients have about their doctors is that they don’t listen. Good communication depends on good listening, so be conscious of whether you are really listening to what older patients are telling you. Many of the problems associated with noncompliance can be reduced or eliminated simply by taking time to listen to what the patient has to say. Researchers have reported that doctors listen for an average seconds before they interrupt, causing them to miss important information patients are trying to tell them. Listening to the patients has simplified our role in patient treatment and has helped us ease the tension with patients and makes them a part of our family.

Dr Ayesha Khan, geriatrician.

Try to be innovative in treatment

Today, nearly two thirds of the people admitted into hospital are over 65 years old, and an increasing number are frail or have dementia. Despite the fact, the numbers of specialized geriatric doctors do not add up. This makes it challenging for their treatment. Still geriatricians do their best to provide accurate treatment. As a doctor we not only have to deal with the patient, but also with their family members. As a doctor we always try to be innovative in our treatment. For example, we teach them how to use mobile and social media. Even though some senior citizens struggle with technology, they do want to know how to use it, so they can connect with friends and family. It only requires a small change to overcome and improve the care of the patients.

Dr Saurabh Kapadiya.