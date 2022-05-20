Don’t provide ZP schools for private ceremonies

Shikshak Bharati demands to the education department

Aurangabad, May 20:

There is a lot of pressure from the locals on the headmaster to provide Zilla Parishad (ZP) schools for private ceremonies. It leads to destruction of school facilities and leaves the premises in filthy condition. Shikshak Bharati has demanded that the school and school grounds should not be rented out for such ceremonies.

Many ZPs in the State have issued letters instructing headmasters not to provide school buildings or grounds for private ceremonies. In the same vein, Aurangabad ZP should also issue a letter, demanded Shikshak Bharti in a statement to education officer Jayashree Chavan. Demands have been made in the statement that the promotion process of teachers should be carried out before their transfer, the supplementary payments should be settled, and more grants should be made available to the schools immediately. The delegation included Shikshak Bharati district president Prakash Dane, Sunil Chipate, Mahendra Barwal, Machhindra Bharade, Rajesh Bhusari and others.