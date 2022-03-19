Double names being removed from RTE admissions

Aurangabad, March 19:

The Education Department started removing the names of those candidates who submitted application forms twice for admissions on seats reserved under the Right to Education (RTE) Act.

A total of 25 per cent seats are reserved in private unaided English schools for the students belonging to socially and economically weaker sections of society.

The online registration process was completed on March 10 for the academic year 2022-23.

A total of 22,070 candidates registered for the admissions while 17,322 confirmed their application forms. The draw of lots is likely to be picked up from Pune through a centralised system by March-end or the first week of April.

There are similarities in the names of 110 students and the date of birth of 300 candidates. The names which were registered twice will be removed. The Education Department is giving the information to the parents about it.

There are 575 schools with 4,301 seats eligible to participate in the RTE admission process. A total of 17,322 application forms were confirmed.